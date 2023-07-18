The MLC match 2023 between Texas Super Kings and MI New York saw one of the most stunning catches. During MI New York’s innings, their batsman, Tim David tried to hit a shot but while attempting the shot he mishit it and the ball went straight up in the air. Faf Du Plessis, who was fielding nearby came running in and dived full-stretch to take the catch.

Faf Du Plessis Grabs a Stunner During MLC 2023 Match Between TSK and MINY (Watch Video)

FAF TAKES A BLINDER! 🫣 Is that the game? pic.twitter.com/oPn4m2fo7x — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)