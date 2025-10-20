Chamari Athapaththu scripted history, becoming the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score 4000 runs in women's ODIs. The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team captain achieved this feat during the SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Navi Mumbai on Monday, October 20. Chamari Athatpaththu has been one of the most prolific run-scorers for the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team and this record is a testament to that fact. Additionally, she has become the fourth Asian batter to get to the mark in women's ODIs. Chamari Athapaththu is also Sri Lanka's most capped player in women's ODIs. Vishmi Gunaratne Stretchered Off the Field After Sustaining Knee Injury During SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match, Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Update (Watch Video).

Chamari Athapaththu Becomes Sri Lanka's First Cricketer to Score 4000 Runs in Women's ODs

HISTORY MADE! 🇱🇰👑 A massive congratulations to our trailblazer, Chamari Athapaththu, on becoming the first Sri Lankan and only the fourth Asian batter to cross the 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ run mark in ODIs! She also now holds the record for the most ODI caps for Sri Lanka! #CWC25 #SLvBAN… pic.twitter.com/tXGtFvUnX5 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 20, 2025

