As the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 final ends with Comilla Victorians bagging the title, BPL trends again for another reason. This time it is for the anchor who asks questions that are hard to understand to players like Moeen Ali and Andre Russell. None of them could understand a single word of the questions except the word final. The anchor seems to be struggling to express his thoughts in English and that has resulted in some gibberish come out in form of questions. Fans took the opportunity and made the video viral on social media.

BPL Anchor's Interview Goes Viral

Tough questions indeed! Footage courtesy: NagorikTV pic.twitter.com/sy0h0AsX2t — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) February 17, 2023

