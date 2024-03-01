After some breathtaking cricketing action between the eight teams in the BPL 2024, Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal are the two teams who have made it to the final. The exciting final match of the tournament is all set to be played on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal BPL 2024 match on the FanCode App. Bangladesh National Cricket Team Unveils Striking New Jerseys in Grand Launch Ceremony (View Pics).

Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal BPL 2024 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

