Following Zimbabwe's one-sided defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match, an amusing misunderstanding occurred during the post-match press conference involving star opener Brian Bennett. After playing a resilient, unbeaten knock of 97 off 59 balls, Bennett faced questions, where a journalist sympathetically remarked, "It's sorry to stand on 97," referring to Bennett narrowly missing out on a historic century. As shared by ICC, Bennett reacted to the statement and, assuming the reporter was asking for his name, the 22-year-old batter simply replied, "I'm Bennett." The honest identity mix-up instantly drew laughter across the media room, briefly cutting the tension of the high-stakes tournament. Tilak Varma Sends Video Message To Brad Evans' Sister, Heartfelt Gesture Goes Viral.

Brian Bennett Clarifies

