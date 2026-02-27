Following India's commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, Indian batter Tilak Varma won hearts off the pitch. After smashing a brilliant 44 not out, Varma recorded a special video message for the sister of Zimbabwean pacer Brad Evans. As shared by iCC, Evans approached Varma after the match, revealing his sister, Rebecca, was a massive fan. Varma happily obliged the request, and in the video Varma thanked Rebecca for her support, stating, "Hope to see you when I am in Zimbabwe." The kind, heartfelt gesture quickly went viral across social media platforms, earning widespread praise from cricket fans globally. Abhishek Sharma Hits Maiden T20 World Cup Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND vs ZIM T20 WC 2026 Match.

Tilak Varma's Present For Brad Evans' Sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)