Bas de Leede pulled off an exciting bit of fielding as he ran out Mahedi Hasan with a sensational direct hit during Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 28. This happened in the 30th over of the match when Mahedi played the ball and started his run. The ball trickled past wicketkeeper Scott Edwards and towards de Leede who was positioned at short third-man. He then pulled off a magnificent throw at the non-striker's end and hit the stumps with Hasan short of his crease.

