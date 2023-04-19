Finally, Cameron Green seems to justify his hefty price of 17.5 Crore in the auction as he delivers with both bat and ball and helps MI get their third win of the season. This time away from home in Hyderabad. Green first played a gritty knock and finished strongly to help MI get to a good total and then starred with the ball with a brilliant 19th over and provided a good platform for youngster Arjun Tendulkar in the last over. Expectedly, he was awarded the man of the match.

Cameron Green Wins Man of the Match Award

Cameron Green is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating knock of 64 off 40 deliveries and bowling figures of 1/29 as @mipaltan win by 14 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/oWfswiuqls #TATAIPL #SRHvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/TCf9LjaK2C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

