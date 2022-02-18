Canada vs Philippines, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match is all set to take place at 11.30 am IST. The match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman. The live proceedings of the game will not be available on TV but FanCode will bring to you the live streaming of the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)