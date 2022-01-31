Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians will face each other in the latest round of Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on January 31, 2022 (Monday). The fans in India will not be able to watch the game on TV but they can surely turn in to FanCode app to get the online streaming of the game.

