Chattogram Challengers are in great for at the moment winning four out of five league games in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 Season. They stand at the second place in the points table and are levelled in points with leaders Khulna Tigers. Comilla Victorians also showed great character winning back-to-back games after the opening loss in the league. They stand fourth in the points table with two wins and two losses in the BPL 2024 Season. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

