The Chennai Super Kings have released their 'Whistle Podu Anthem' for the Indian Premier League 2024. The franchise uploaded a video on their official 'X' handle, which consists of MS Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and many other big names. CSK will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22 in Chennai. IPL 2024: ‘Last Year Itself, Mahi Bhai Hinted Me About Captaincy…’, Says Ruturaj Gaikwad After Becoming Chennai Super Kings Skipper

Chennai Super Kings' 'Whistle Podu' IPL 2024 Song Released

It's Match Day and You know what to do, Superfans! 🥳 Gear up for the summer with 'Namma Music!' 🔥💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2024 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9BzcpNE4Dz — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2024

