Former Rajasthan Royals captain and an IPL veteran, Ajinkya Rahane has been sold to Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai based franchise signed the right hander after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. He can be their replacement of retired Robin Uthappa.

Chennai Super Kings Sign Ajinkya Rahane:

Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

