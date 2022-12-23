Kyle Jamieson, who played for RCB in the 2021 edition, set to return to IPL after missing a season as he is bought by Chennai Super Kings for base price of 1 Crore. The Chennai franchise signed him after he was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK needed a bowling allrounder and Jamieson will be really prove to be an important piece of that puzzle.

Kyle Jamieson Signs For CSK

Kyle Jamieson with a base price of INR 1 Crore has an opening and winning bid from the CSK #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

