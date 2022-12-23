Former Indian U-19 World Cupper Shaik Rasheed has been signed by four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings for a price of 20 lakh. Rasheed joins his former teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the CSK setup.

Shaik Rasheed to CSK

Shaik Rasheed is up next and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for a base price of INR 20 Lakh 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

