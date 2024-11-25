Shreyas Gopal has been taken by the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2025 edition. CSK jumped right in after Shreyas Gopal's name came in during the acceleration round. There were no other takers than CSK for Shreyas Gopal and hence Chennai locked the deal in the base price of INR 30 lakh. They wanted another experienced player and they went for it. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Gujarat Titans Sign Glenn Phillips for INR 2 Crore, Ajinkya Rahane Goes to KKR for INR 1.5 Crore.

Shreyas Gopal in IPL 2025

