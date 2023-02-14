BCCI Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has sent shockwaves into the cricketing world with some big revelations, which was seen in a video of a sting operation conducted by a media house. In the video, Sharma reveals that Indian cricketers use injections to get fit, even if they are not 100%. He further added that the cricketers don't use painkillers and it would then get caught. Furthermore, Sharma spoke about how he decides if someone gets to play for the national team. "They (players) take injections and it is almost impossible to detect," he said.

Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Video:

#WIONWorldBreaking#GameOver | "They (players) take injections and it is almost impossible to detect": Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987), Chairman, Selection Committee, @BCCI, on fake fitness certificates issued to players of the Indian cricket team LIVE TV: https://t.co/iSR65rNilR pic.twitter.com/vYr3ubjcAq — WION (@WIONews) February 14, 2023

'Indian Players Can't Clear Medical Tests'

#WIONWorldBreaking#GameOver | "Players can't clear medical tests but don't want to miss matches. They take these injections as pain killers get caught by anti-doping agencies": Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987), Chairman, Selection Committee, @BCCI LIVE TV: https://t.co/OxEFGlf48N pic.twitter.com/4qhBPLjQ2S — WION (@WIONews) February 14, 2023

