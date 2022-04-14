Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Rizwan have made their debuts for Sussex in the County Championship against Derbyshire on Thursday, April 14. It is Rizwan's maiden stint in county cricket. Pujara has earlier played for Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in the County Championship.

Debut day for these two. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mT6rerYMRu — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 14, 2022

