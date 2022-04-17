Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century on his debut for Sussex against Derbyshire in the County Championship on Sunday, April 17. It is also his 51st hundred in first-class cricket.

51st first class hundred for Pujara, while following on, he scored a terrific hundred on his debut for Sussex. Well played, Pujara. pic.twitter.com/vdvRunW8cX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2022

