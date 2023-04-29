Cheteshwar Pujara continued his splendid form for Sussex in Division Two of the County Championship this season, scoring his second century of the season. The right-hander achieved this feat during the match between Sussex and Gloucestershire on Saturday, April 29. It was also his seventh hundred in county cricket. Pujara also is the captain of Sussex and his 151-run knock helped his side get to 455/5d. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Spinner to Take 50 Test Wickets, Breaks 71-Year-Old Record During 2nd Test Against Ireland.

Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Hundred

