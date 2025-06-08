In the fourth match of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025, Bilaspur Bulls are locking horns with the Raigarh Lions. The Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions CCPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 is organized to be held on Sunday, June 8, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions CCPL 2025 match can watch it on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans looking for the live streaming viewing options of the Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 match can watch it on Cricket CSCS TV YouTube channel. Live streaming might also be present on the SonyLiv app and website. India National Cricket Team Kicks Off Intense Training Ahead of First Test in England (Watch Video).

Bilaspur Bulls vs Raigarh Lions CCPL 2025 Live Telecast

It’s raining sporting blockbusters this June 🌧️🤩 Get ready for cricket, tennis, football and more, all on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/X4aeJCSxvF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2025

