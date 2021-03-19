Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked PM Narendra Modi and India for the donation of the COVID-19 vaccine. Check out the video below:

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India for sending COVID19 vaccines to Jamaica "PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," he says pic.twitter.com/8iSa3yhYcs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)