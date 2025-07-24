Anshul Kamboj, who marked his debut for the India national cricket team in the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, has similarities with the legendary former spinner Anil Kumble. Besides both being bowlers, Anil Kumble and Anshul Kamboj both have a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket each. Also, Anil Kumble made his debut for Team India's Test side on August 9, 1990, against England, at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. After 35 years, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj also marked his debut at the same venue, against the same English opponent. IND vs ENG 2026 Schedule Announced: India National Cricket Team to Tour England For Five T20Is and Three ODIs, Check Full Fixtures List.

Anshul Kamboj Mirrors Anil Kumble

𝐀𝐊𝐬 in Manchester 👀 Anil Kumble and Anshul Kamboj both have a 10 wicket haul in First Class cricket. 🤩 Both made their test debuts in Manchester 🏟️ Too many coincidences! 🙌#Heroes #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/QaqHrRumGV — IndianCricketHeroesIN (@ICHOfficial) July 23, 2025

