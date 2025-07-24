The India National Cricket Team is set to tour England in 2026 for a limited-overs series. The IND vs ENG 2026 schedule was announced on July 24 and the India National Cricket Team's tour of England will start with a five-match T20I series that will get underway on July 1. The IND vs ENG 2026 T20I series will come to an end on July 11 and it will be followed by the IND vs ENG 2026 ODI series, which starts on July 14. The three-match ODI series will come to an end on July 19. The India National Cricket Team had won both the T20I and ODI series the last time they toured England for a limited-overs series. A Look at India Players With Most Test Centuries Against England, From Rahul Dravid to Sachin Tendulkar; Check Full List.

IND vs ENG 2026 Schedule Announced, Check Full Fixtures List

5⃣ T20Is. 3⃣ T20Is 📍 England Fixtures for #TeamIndia's limited over tour of England 2026 announced 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HLTU1xNW8k — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025

