Cricket has definitely evolved in 2022 and now, we have commentary delivered from the clouds! Commentator Natalie Germanos got one of the best views of a cricket match as she stood right on top of the Optus Stadium during the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. In a viral video shared by ICC on Instagram, the female commentator is seen standing on the stadium roof along with her cameraman. Both of them were tightly strapped for safety and they arguably had one of the most unique and best views of a cricket match.

Female Commentator Stands on Top of Stadium During T20 World Cup 2022 Match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)