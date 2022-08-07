Australia (145/5) continue their brilliant run at CWG 2022 as they defeated New Zealand (144/7) by five wickets to reach the finals of the competition. Megan Schutt shined with the ball while Beth Mooney and Tahlia Mcgrath played crucial knocks in the win. They will now face India in the summit clash for a gold medal.

ICYMI, we're bound for the Gold-Medal match after a thrilling semi-final win over the White Ferns! Aussie fans, catch the mini on 7plus: https://t.co/43rrU1W77Z #AUSvNZ #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Pu0RqnsQCG — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) August 6, 2022

