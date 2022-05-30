Cricket Australia have revealed a tight schedule for both Australian men's and women's cricket team, for the 2022-23 season. Six countries will visit Australia including England, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand. The list also includes the ICC men's T20 World Cup starting from October 16- to November 13, 2022.

See Full Fixtures List:

🗓 SCHEDULE 2022-23 🗓 Six nations will tour Australia, plus a T20 World Cup on home soil! pic.twitter.com/f8ssPOFd4V — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 29, 2022

