In the final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Nepal national cricket team squares off against the Samoa national cricket team in Super 6 Match 12 on October 17. The NEP vs SAM T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Nepal vs Samoa match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch NEP vs SAM on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

