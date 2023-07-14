Today is the day when ISRO prepares itself for the successful launch of its space rocket Chandrayaan 3. On this very special occasion, the cricket fraternity wished the Indian scientists on having a successful launch. The first to wish was master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, followed by Dinesh Karthik and Mithali Raj.

'Congratulations to All Our Scientists For Their Untiring Efforts'

ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🚀#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/VAwTWXAn9y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2023

'All the Best to ISRO'

All the very best to @isro for the launch of #Chandrayaan3. Take the 🇮🇳 high in the sky and beyond! pic.twitter.com/yCIhxf5QXF — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 14, 2023

'Goodluck to the Brilliant Minds at ISRO'

Good luck to the brilliant minds at @ISRO as they prepare for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today. Rooting for your success, onwards and upwards! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pgHdWVhdgx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)