Chris Woakes, the England national cricket team right-arm medium fast bowling all-rounder won many hearts on the final day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The 36-year-old Chris Woakes came to bat as the last wicket, when his nation England were 357/9, just 17 runs away from what could have been a thrilling victory. England have lost the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, the Three Lions also lost the opportunity to clinch the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, settling for 2-2 draw. India Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025; Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Help Shubman Gill and Co Achieve Memorable Comeback As They Equalise Series 2-2 Following Narrow 6-Run Victory Over Hosts.

England have lost the fifth/ final Test match, drawn the series. But the gesture, passion, and dedication of Chris Woakes towards his team, his game, and his nation has won the hearts of people around the world. As Chris Woakes came in to bat as the last wicket, with a fractured shoulder, struggling with pain, but standing tall with one hand, the crowd at The Oval gave him a standing ovation. Cricket fans from around the world bowed down to his dedication. But one question does create doubts, especially after seeing Chris Woakes struggling to run those singles and a couple, with Gus Atkinson. The question is why Chris Woakes was taking all the pain, didn't use a runner, when in cricket, in the past, a runner for the batter concerned is used for such situations.

Why Chris Woakes Didn't Use A Runner As He Came Out To Bat Despite Injury During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

Even if Chris Woakes had wished to use a runner during his time to bat in the fourth innings of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, he couldn't use one. ICC (International Cricket Council) in their AGM of 2011 had put a permanent ban on the use of runners in cricket matches. Since then, players are not permitted to use a runner, no matter what is the situation. So, as the rule doesn't permit, Chris Woakes had to bat without a runner. Crowd Gives Standing Ovation As Injured Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Dislocated Shoulder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval (Watch Video).

The just-concluded IND vs ENG Test series 2025 saw a lot of injuries. Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant had to bat with a fractured toe when his side was in trouble in the fourth Test. He didn't use a runner too. Chris Woakes, who dealt with a fractured shoulder, also had to bat with one hand, without a runner.

