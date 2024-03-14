The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Captain MS Dhoni's little gestures just break the charts on the internet. One such incident is going viral as he shares a heartwarming moment with an elderly woman and clicks a photo with her before going onto the field. The senior fan can be seen very excited as she got to see Captain Cool and even got to click a photo with him. CSK will be playing their opening game of the IPL 2024 against RCB and will try to make a big impact as they are the defending champs of the competition. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Fans After Training Session at Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)