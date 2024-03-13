Captain Cool MS Dhoni was spotted signing some autographs for the fans after he completed his training session at Chepauk for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared the video on their social media handle as Dhoni signed autographs for fans and some of the fans were trying to take a selfie too. The defending champions will be playing their first game of IPL 2024 against the RCB on March 22. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Signing an everlasting bond with the fans! 💛#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/NCEFs6M587— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)