The CSK camp continued their fifth IPL title win celebrations post match. In a video shared by the Twitter handle of the CSK franchise, shows the team continuing their victory march in a bus till their hotel. Sharing their victory march, Sharing video of the victory march, CSK wrote, "The Kings Victory March!" Coming to the match, Gujarat posted 214 runs on board but due to rain the target was revised to 172. The MS Dhoni-led unit reached the target on account of some aggressive knocks from their top-order batters.

CSK Continue Their Victory March

