Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2022 game against Delhi Capitals is likely to go ahead despite a COVID-19 scare within the DC camp. A net bowler reportedly tested positive in the Delhi Capitals camp before their game against the Chennai Super Kings, something that cast a shadow on this match.

CSK vs DC match in IPL is likely to go ahead despite of the COVID case. (Source - Cricbuzz) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2022

