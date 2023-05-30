CSK IPL 2023 Winning Moments! Needing 13 runs to win off last over, Mohit Sharma kept Gujarat Titans ahead till last two balls. Ravindra Jadeja then smashed six and a four with ten needed off last two balls to seal the deal for Chennai Super Kings. The left-hander slammed Mohit down the ground for a six on the fifth ball. Needing four to win off last ball, Jadeja found the winning boundary to hand CSK record-equalling fifth title. Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja Helps CSK Win Record-Equalling Fifth Title in Rain-Curtailed Match.

CSK IPL 2023 Title Winning Moments

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! Two shots of excellence and composure! Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

