Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League 2023 title beating Gujarat Titans in the final. Chasing a stiff 215, the match was shortened after rain interrupted proceedings in the second innings. The revised target was 171 in 15 overs and CSK chased down the total with 5 wickets to spare. It was their record-equalling fifth title and they now become the side with most IPL championships alongside Mumbai Indians. Ambati Rayudu, playing his last IPL match, scored a brilliant 19 off eight balls. Ground Staff Uses Sponge to Dry Up Area Near Pitch As Rain Interrupts Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Fans React.

Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2023 Title

