Dale Steyn was named new bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad while the franchise picked West Indies legend Brian Lara as the new batting coach. In an announcement made on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a video on Twitter while revealing their new support staff ahead of IPL 2022.

