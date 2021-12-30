David Boon has been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Cricket writer Peter Lalor took to social media and posted a tweet on the same. According to him, Boon will remain in Melbourne for the next 10 days as a part of quarantine norms. Steve Bernard will step into his shoes as the match referee for the 4th Test, Ashes 2021-22 match.

Tweet:

David Boon has Covid pic.twitter.com/jSofhM9SqT — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)