David Warner scored a stylish fifty for Delhi Capitals against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 5. The left-hander struck seven fours and two sixes to get to the mark.

A fifty for Warner today 👊👊 This was coming 🙌🙌#DCvSRH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2022

