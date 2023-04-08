David Warner scored his 57th IPL fifty, achieving this feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday, April 8. The left-hander achieved this feat off 44 balls with seven fours. During the course of this knock. he also completed 6,000 runs in the IPL, becoming the fastest player and first overseas cricketer to achieve the feat. David Warner Becomes First Overseas Player and Fastest Batter to Score 6000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

David Warner Hits Fifty

