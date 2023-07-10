David Warner's wife Candice put forward a cryptic Instagram post on social media which might have hinted at the Australian star's retirement from Test cricket. Warner has not been in the best of form this Ashes, having mustered just 141 runs in three matches so far. After the third Test, Warner's wife Candice shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote, "The end of an era for us touring with test cricket, it’s been fun. Warner had earlier stated that he wanted to play his last Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January next year. It is also not clear whether Warner would be retaining his place in the Australian XI for the fourth Test. Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner for 17th Time in Test Cricket! Watch England Pacer Get the Better of Australian Opener on Day 2 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

David Warner's Wife Candice's Cryptic Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Candice Warner (@candywarner1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)