DC vs MI memes went viral on social media after Mumbai Indians got the better of Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in what was a thrilling IPL 2025 match in Delhi on April 14. The momentum of the match swung from one side to the other but eventually, Mumbai Indians held their calm to produce a sensational victory, their second, which ended Delhi Capitals' winning start to their IPL 2025 campaign. Tilak Varma sparkled with a sensational half-century (59) in the first innings and in the second, it was Delhi Capitals' 'Impact Player' Karun Nair, who wowed fans all over with a spectacular 89-run knock off 40 balls which kept his side on top in the contest for a good period of time. Karn Sharma, Mumbai Indians' 'Impact Player' however made the difference as he picked up three wickets (3/36) which led to the five-time champions winning the match at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Take a look at some funny memes below. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Karun Nair’s Sensational 89-Run Knock Goes in Vain As Five-time Champions End DC’s Four-Match Winning Streak.

'CSK Fans Right Now'

Haha

MI Fans After This Win

Mumbai indians - 4 points CSK - 2 points Mi fans - #DCvsMIpic.twitter.com/H8de6IWLzE — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 13, 2025

Hilarious and True!

Live pictures of the Delhi Capitals tail enders running #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/DlMRxdFwTp — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) April 13, 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2024 vs Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025

Funny

'Karun Nair for You'

-No allegations -No drama -No politics -No crying Just keep practicing and waiting for the chances to prove himself and did it This is Karun Nair for you #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/0sPQgrTgFq — देव 🔆 (@refocus21) April 13, 2025

Apt!

Right!

Mumbai Indians Today

