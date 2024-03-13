In the last match of the group stage of WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants face Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Beth Mooney has won the toss and opted to bat first, which has worked for them in the recent games. They have not changed their playing XI after win in their previous game. Minnu Mani, meanwhile, has replaced Titas Sadhu in DC-W's playing XI as the venue has recently assisted the spinners. Ellyse Perry Admits Having 'Sense of Calmness' In RCB-W Team After Securing Qualification in WPL 2024 Playoffs.

DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

