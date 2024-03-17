Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and her side will bat first in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final on Sunday, March 17. While it is a second consecutive WPL final appearance for Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are competing in the summit clash for the very first time. Lanning and her team are unchanged while for RCB, Sabbhineni Meghana comes in for Shraddha Pokharkar. Delhi Capitals had emerged winners by just one run the last time these two teams met in WPL 2024. How to Watch DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 🆙 goes the coin and lands in favour of Delhi Capitals as they elect to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/g011cfzcFp#TATAWPL | #DCvRCB | #Final | @DelhiCapitals | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/x2SIiHhc0z — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

