After weeks of thrilling action, it all boils down to the final with Delhi Capitals taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash of WPL 2024 on March 17. The highly-awaited final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meg Lanning and her side have reached a second consecutive WPL final and will hope to make it count this time around. For RCB, it is a maiden appearance in the summit clash and they too will look to put up a tough fight. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of WPL 2024 and the DC-W vs RCB-W live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 1/HD, Sports 18 2 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels. Fans can also watch the WPL 2024 final live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Metro Revises Timings, DMRC to Run Services Past Midnight For Fan Convenience.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

