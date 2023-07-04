Ben Stokes came up with a hilarious way to respond to an Australian newspaper, whose front page had a morphed photo of him as a baby with 'Crybaby' written beneath it, after England's defeat to Australia in the second Test of Ashes 2023. Stokes played a heroic knock, but England fell short of the total by 43 runs. What garnered a lot of attention on Day 5 was Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal by Alex Carey. Stokes, reacting to the front page of the Aussie publication, wrote, "That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball." Ashes 2023: MCC Suspends Three Members After Lord's Long Room Incident with Australian Players.

Ben Stokes Responds to Australian Newspaper's 'Crybabies' Jibe

That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

