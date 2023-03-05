The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League finally began yesterday, March 4 at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. In the opening match, Mumbai Indians registered a huge win against Gujarat Giants. The opening game of WPL had quite a few similarities with the opening match of IPL season 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly in both matches, the team which batted first scored 200+ runs. Then they managed to bowl out the chasing team at exactly 15.1 overs. The margin of the win was 140+ runs in both matches. Even the top scorers, Brendon McCullum and Harmanpreet Kaur played at a similar strike rate (216). Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

Four Striking Similarities Between First Matches IPL and WPL

IPL 1st match Batting Team Scored 200+ Chasing Team got all out in 15.1 overs Batting Team Won by 140+ runs Top Scorer McCullum SR (216) WPL 1st match Batting Team Scored 200+ Chasing Team got all out in 15.1 overs Batting Team Won by 140+ runs Top Scorer Harmanpreet SR (216) — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 4, 2023

