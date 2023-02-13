Delhi Capitals play a waiting game and then pounce on the opportunity as they get their hand on successful South African all-rounder Marizane Kapp. Delhi Capitals were building their team around Indian young players and they needed a overseas star players. With Marizane Kapp's addition, they have now ticked that box.

Marizane Kapp Sold to DC

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 1.50 Crore 👏👍#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)