North Delhi Strikers lock horns with East Delhi Riders in match 31 of the Delhi Premier League 2025 on Saturday, August 23. The North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, having started at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option, can watch the North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Viral Video: ‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’ Anchor Funnily Introduces South Delhi Superstarz Captain During DPL (Watch).

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Premier League T20 (@delhipremierleaguet20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)