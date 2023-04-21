Devon Conway scored a fine 77 after Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21. The Chepauk crowd gave a warm reception to the hosts who were dominant in the first innings of this contest. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first. And his bowlers backed that decision up with a fine performance, restricting SRH to just 134/7. Barring Jadeja (3/22), Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Maheesh Theekshana were also amongst the wickets. In response, Conway's knock kept CSK's dominance intact in this match, which the hosts ended up winning in 18.4 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Run Out After Devon Conway's Shot Deflects off Umran Malik's Hands Into Stumps at Non-Striker's End During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

CSK beat SRH by Seven Wickets

